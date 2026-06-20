Italian PM hits out at Trump's 'constant, unprovoked attacks' as feud escalates

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni has responded to US president Donald Trump's "constant unprovoked attacks" at her amid their ongoing feud.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Meloni shared a screenshot of Trump's post from Truth Social hours earlier where he claimed she asked him "over and over again" for photo at the G7 meeting in France.

"She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity because she turned down the United States of America," Trump wrote.

He added how Italy wouldn't let the US use its landing strips or runways for Middle East operations, calling it a "great logistical inconvenience and this despite the fact U.S. contributes hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year to protect Italy, and other 'so-called' NATO Allies."

"Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her 'numbers up.' No thanks!!! President DJT," Trump signed the post off.

In response, Meloni posted, "President Trump, these constant unprovoked attacks are senseless. As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you.

She added how her popularity depends on her ability to defend Italy's national interest, something she says she "has always done," and says this is what she did in regards to American bases in Italy as their use is "governed by agreements that we have always respected and that cannot be violated."

"In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours," Meloni concluded, perhaps referring to Trump's current approval rating which sits at 36 per cent, in a Reuters/Ipsos poll taken June 12-15.

How did the feud start?

The feud first began when Trump claimed Meloni "begged" him to take a photo with her, adding that he "wouldn't have taken it" but that he "felt sorry for her," as reported by Italian news channel, La7 TV.

In her initial response shared via social media on Friday morning, Meloni denied Trump's claim saying in a video, "Donald Trump's statements are completely made up. I am frankly astonished. I don't know why the president of ⁠the United States behaves like this towards his allies: it is not the first time, moreover."

"I can only say it is disappointing that he does not show the same determination with the enemies of the West and of the United States, whose leaders he instead treats with far greater indulgence."

“Neither I nor Italy ever beg," she added in the post caption.

Meloni's latest comments come after the president doubled down on the claims in a recent interview with NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez.

"She was a big fan. But I don't want her as a fan because she was not there — along with the NATO group — having to do with the Strait," Trump said, on Friday referring to the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has also cancelled a trip to the US that was scheduled to take place early next week over the matter.

"The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy. For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for the next 21 and 22 June,” he wrote on X.

It's not the first time Trump and Meloni have clashed, as earlier this year the Italian PM described Trump's criticisms of Pope Leo XIV “unacceptable".

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