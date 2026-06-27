Trump unveils ‘USA’s new passport’ - but there’s one small problem

It’s well-known that American president Donald Trump likes putting his face and name on key US cultural landmarks – from the controversy surrounding the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, to the backlash he received when he shared an illustration of his face being added to Mount Rushmore on Truth Social.

And now, he’s showing off a new US passport which has his signature on it, along with a photo of him standing behind a desk with his fists on the table, in front of the text of the Declaration of Independence.

“The U.S.A.’s New Passport, which says, ‘Welcome, but be good,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday.

Except, with US passports being issued to US citizens, people have been left wondering who exactly is being welcomed:

“Apparently he doesn’t know the difference between a US passport and a visa to enter the country,” tweeted progressive political commentator Alex Cole:

Lawyer George Conway responded sarcastically: “When I approach a passport control officer when entering a foreign country, I always say, ‘Welcome, but be good!’ Thanks to our stable genius leader who knows exactly what passports and asylum are and how to stop hurricanes and algae, I no longer need to do this”:

“What an absolute idiot,” commented Angry Staffer:

Another account asked: “Why would it say welcome? It’s my house. im supposed to be there”:

HuffPost’s White House correspondent S.V. Dáte wrote: “US passports are used by US citizens travelling abroad. Welcome to what?”:

And podcaster Spencer Haikmian tweeted: “He thinks tourists are issued passports?”:

Oh dear…

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