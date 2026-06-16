Olivia Rodrigo's new album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love was released last Friday - and the internet still can't get over it, and neither can we.

It is the 23-year-old's third studio album after the success of her previous records 2021's SOUR, and 2023's GUTS.

For this project, Rorrigo has steered away from the pop punk influences from her last two albums, opting for a sound inspired by new wave and New Romantic-era rock. It also features a collaboration with The Cure's Robert Smith, on the song 'what's wrong with me.'

Although Rodrigo herself wouldn't describe this project as a concept album, there is a strong narrative arc that tells the story - beginning with the highs of being in a new relationship like 'Drop Dead' and 'Stupid Song'. But as the record goes on, a sense of anxiety and tension builds as Rodrigo describes in her lyrics in tracks such as ‘The Cure' and ‘Begged’ as the relationship starts to unravel.

Here's what everyone is saying about the album in the days since its release.

What are critics saying?

The reviews have been pouring ahead of and after Rodrigo's album dropped last Friday (June 12), and it has received positive reviews from critics.

"It’s better to know she gave it her all, even if the other person didn’t. She gave this album her all, too, and it paid off in the most extraordinary way," said The Independent's Roisin O'Connor, giving the album five out of five stars.

NME's Alex Rigotti wrote, "More than any other Rodrigo album, you feel emotionally spent by the end of ‘You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love’, but in the best way possible," rating the album four out of five stars.

"It’s intelligent, witty, complex, occasionally painful listening. It’s also audibly a step on from Rodrigo’s previous work," The Guardian's Alexis Petridis noted in his four-star review.

"The pop star’s third album is a heartbreaking account of an intense romance and its demise. Its mood is perfectly reflected in the music, and her evolution as a songwriter is a sight to behold," said Pitchfork's Molly Mary O’Brien, rating the album an 8.3 out of 10.

Rolling Stone's Julyssa Lopez rated it four star, and commented, "All of it sets up something closer to real life as Rodrigo moves through the full arc of a relationship — the dreamy honeymoon phase, the first hints of conflict, the crushing goodbye — to achieve her most complete, musically adventurous album yet."

What are fans saying?

Following the album's release, Rodrigo's new music has also been a hit with fans as they've taken to social media to share how the songs are hitting them in the feels.

One person said, "Olivia Rodrigo album being so stupidly insanely good, where's that gif of the duck smoking a cigarette."









"This album made her the it pop girl of her generation I’m sorry," a second person wrote.









"'If loving me means sayin 'babe i think this is the end' I guess I wish I wish I wish you loved me less' WHAT THE F*** OLIVIA RODRIGO," another person reacted, referring to lyrics from the track 'Less'.









A fifth person shared, "STUPID SONG MAKES ME WANNA RUN TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE OH OLIVIA."













"What the hell is wrong with Olivia Rodrigo and why the hell is the same thing wrong with me," someone else responded.













"Olivia Rodrigo really made that 2 month wait the shortest wait ever because of how perfect that album rollout was."





"Thank f***ing god i’m in my twenties at the same time as Olivia Rodrigo," one more said.









In conclusion, "Imagine making 3 skipless albums by the age of 23 Olivia Rodrigo you’re f***ing insane."





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