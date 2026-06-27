Donald Trump has appeared to fall asleep once again in the Oval Office, and it has critics asking if this is something they're going to get used to seeing more and more.

On this occasion, the president was welcoming Members of the Religious Liberty Commission who spoke to suggest there should be a “bridge” between religion and politics.

Trump appeared to doze off, causing a big reaction on social media.

Journalist Aaron Rupar posted a clip, writing: "Trump is starting to count sheep as Dan Patrick goes on and on."





The clip sparked pushback online, especially given the context of what’s come in the recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Trump appeared to snooze during an Oval Office press briefing on "clean coal" while Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

At the time, the White House vehemently denied that Trump was asleep, responding to critics with strong language and asserting that his eyes were open or that he was merely blinking.

Many people on social media remained unconvinced at the time. Now, people are returning to those comments on social media and claiming that no-one can claim Trump was blinking this time.

It's far from the only occasion Trump has been accused of falling asleep, either.

Trump may have fallen asleep as he watched game three of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He was also accused of dozing off during the controversial UFC Freedom 250 event hosted at the White House to mark his 80th birthday.

The latest accusation of sleeping sparked a big reaction.

Commentator JoJoFromJerz wrote: "Are we just supposed to pretend that we’re not seeing what we’re seeing?

"Are we supposed to nod when the cult inevitably says he was 'blinking' again? Is this where we are now?"





"He used to stand during these, now he sits and can't even keep his eyes open!" another wrote.









The Democrat Headquarters account wrote: "Trump takes a very long 'blink' at his Oval Office event."





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