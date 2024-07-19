The Boys star auditioned to be Superman but 'it didn't get very far'

The Boys' star Jack Quaid has revealed he auditioned for the role of Superman in the upcoming live-action reboot but he "didn't get very far".



As well as the hit Prime Video series, the son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan has starred in films such as Oppenheimer, Scream and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

He's already familiar with the role of Superman, voicing the character in Adult Swim's popular My Adventures With Superman and Quaid is reported to be praised a lot for his take on it, according to ComicBookMovie.com.

But this and the rest of his CV weren't enough to be considered for the live role of Superman which David Corenswet is playing, Quaid said in an interview with Josh Horowitz.

"If you fit a bill... It's like just one of those things," Quaid said. "I didn't get very far at all. I put myself on tape, and it went nowhere, and that's fine.

"I actually know David Corenswet a little bit; we did a pilot years ago that never went anywhere. But he's one of those people you meet, and you go, 'oh, yeah, whenever they need another it's probably going to be him. That guy is Superman!

"I remember getting that audition [for My Adventures With Superman] and being like, 'yes, I’m the voice of Superman in a cartoon' but I don't think I really fit the bill physically and that's fine, it's totally cool."

The season finale of the fourth season of The Boys recently dropped on Prime Video.

