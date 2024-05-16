The Last of Us Season 2 video shared online

A video has been posted online of Bella Ramsey playing Ellie and Isabela Merced as Dina filming for the second season of hit HBO adaptation of The Last of Us.

The series is based on developer Naughty Dog's game series for PlayStation, with the first season focusing on events in the first game and the second season understood to be focusing on what happens in the first portion of the second.

If a third season is commissioned, it's understood this will focus on events in the latter part of that game.

A new video shared on social media shows filming taking place, with Ellie and Dina riding through an abandoned city on horseback with Ellie putting a rifle away.

Ellie then gets off the horse, says something to Dina and then walks past the camera.

It comes after the first official photos of Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey filming for season two were shared.

It's reported the second season won't hit screens until 2025.

Bloody Disgusting reports Gabriel Luna returns as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria.

New cast members include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny and a guest star from Catherine O'Hara.

The first season of The Last of Us takes place 20 years after the fall of civilisation - Joel is hired to smuggle Ellie out of a quarantine zone but what starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal journey across America.

The Last of Us: Part II game is set five years after the events of the first and focuses on the story of two characters' lives who intertwine.



The game was released in 2020 and was recently remastered at the start of 2024.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking