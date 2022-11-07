Strictly Come Dancing fans are up in arms about former footballer Tony Adams success on the show despite his very limited dancing skills but they are forgetting one important element of his prolonged stay on the show - he's an Arsenal legend.

The 56-year-old played more than 600 games for the North London side where he won numerous trophies including the Premier League, FA Cup and European Cup Winners Cup. There is even a statue outside the Emirates stadium in honour of Arsenal's former captain.

Now despite being a colossal and commanding player on the pitch he hasn't quite managed to replicate that on the dance floor, no matter how much he has tried. Despite throwing in some very funny football and Arsenal references, Adams and his dance partner Katya Jones are yet to get out of the bottom three when it comes to judges scores, leaving them to the mercy of the public.

However, this is where things change because Arsenal have one of the most passionate and active fan bases on social media. So even if they aren't watching the show you can guarantee that each week Gunners fans rally each other to put the votes in and keep Adams in the competition.

After he survived another week, at the expense of Ellie Simmonds, viewers shared their disgruntlement on social media. One wrote: "Tony getting through and Nikita+Ellie in the dance off? It's just plain wrong. I can see myself stop watching if Tony gets much further." Another added: "Disgraceful. He was without doubt the worst -who keeps voting for him. About time Tony stood down. He must be aware that he’s probably getting a huge football vote." A third said: "Strictly rubbish. So now we lose a good dancer to keep this dad dancer in the competition.Maybe time to change the voting system so we keep real talent"

Although many Strictly viewers are seemingly furious that he's still on the show it hasn't taken people long to figure out that its Arsenal fans who are keeping Adams in the game.





















Even Adams former team mate Ian Wright has been encouraging fans to vote.

Last weekend's result saw Adams and Jones make it to the last nine contestants with Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and her partner Nikita Kuzmin forced to go home.

