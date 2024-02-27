Will Buxton gave his verdict on which Formula One driver would be the fastest if all 20 of them were in equal machinery - and he was pretty adamant with his answer.

"Lewis [Hamilton], Lewis would win hands down," the star of Netflix'sDrive to Surviveand motorsport presenter told host Samuel Eni at the F1 Arcade in London last night (February 26).

"For me there are three drivers in Formula One who you could say are the complete driver. You've got Lewis, you've got Max [Verstappen], and you've got Fernando [Alonso] and they are complete."

