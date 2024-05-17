MrBeast has challenged the CEO of T-Series, an Indian record label, to a boxing match on X / Twitter.

He posted on the social media site he wants to fight Bhushan Kumar, the son of founder Gulshan Kumar, as the battle for the most subscribed channel on YouTube intensifies.

MrBeast is closing in on T-Series' record - at the time of writing, MrBeast has 258.5m subscribers and T-Series has 265.6m but it changes constantly - there's even an online tracker which shows the difference.

A month ago, the difference stood at around 11.4m subscribers but this gap has now closed to 7.1m.

That's even after T-Series issued a call to action to its fans, urging its viewers to "unite" and subscribe to its channel.

UNITE & CREATE HISTORY🇮🇳 | GULSHAN KUMAR'S VISION | SUBSCRIBE TO BE A PART OF T-SERIES FAMILY TO ALL THOSE WHO FIND SOLACE, JOY, AND INSPIRATION IN MUSIC, AND TO OUR FELLOW INDIANS BROTHERS ...

T-Series posted a video on April 15 with founder Gulshan Kumar appearing along with the captions: "I want to put India and my people at the top of the international platform.

"Come, take my hand, let us work together to make my dream become your dream, may our dream become a reality."

It then shared a patriotic message urging its listeners to take action and subscribe to its channel.

It's not the first time T-Series has had competition for the crown - in 2019 it launched a battle against PewDiePie who was closing in on its record.

That was a race to see which channel would be the first to hit 100m subscribers - and T-Series won.

Around seven months ago, MrBeast hit the 200m mark and vowed to get revenge for PewDiePie.

MrBeast was reported as saying: "This is just the beginning. Now it’s time we rally and pass T-Series to avenge PewDiePie."

As well as the race for the title of most subscribed, it remains to be seen if anyone can be the first to break the 300m mark too.

