Google is not just a search engine for factual queries - it can be an absolute curiosity mine.

One minute you've just watched Jurassic World the next it's 3.41am and you're on the 21st page returning "Dinosaurs", fascinated by the distinction between the bird-hipped and lizard-hipped groups.

So what are a few things you shouldn't Google?

Lists like these usually absolutely guarantee you'll search for most of these things immediately after reading.

Let's try and persuade you out of that.

1. How can I lose weight?

There's a lot of misinformation out there and a lot of scams with different pills and promises.

The best advice for a medical issue is unsurprisingly given by doctors - visit the NHS' weight loss plan.

It's a healthy, sustainable weight loss regimen based around healthy food choices, calorie limits and exercise.

2. Where's my phone?



This'll scare you if you have an Android.

Google knows where you are. Always. ALWAYS.

Jokes aside, it's quite useful - you can ring it remotely if you've lost it somewhere.

3. Who is the richest person in the world?

That would be Twitter troll and Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. He has a net worth of around $269bn.

Elon Musk has a net worth of around $269bn. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

4. Anything incriminating.

The obvious ones will send a little notification to GCHQ.

Yeah, don't Google those.

Don't Google the net worth of your rich uncle Larry followed by the Ice-Dagger method.

Don't decide a search engine is the medium through which you become Walter White.

Step away from the keyboard.

5. Is this mole cancerous?

YES!

So screams the sensationalist internet. If you are worried, about any medical problem, you should visit a medical professional, not a poorly constructed online forum.

You should never self-diagnose. See a doctor.

6. When is the next series of Big Brother?

Go see people. Go outside. Read a book. Do something other than watch reality shows.

It's just people you don't know having mundane interactions on TV.

7. Who is -Your Name-?

You may not like what you find. Especially if it's nothing and you're greeted with the crushing realisation you haven't made any impact on the world.

Or alternatively, abuse.

People on the internet aren't kind, generally speaking, it's probably best to ignore most of them.

8. Who is the prince of Nigeria?

It's a scam. It's a scam. Don't give any money. It's a scam.

9. What does "Red Pill" mean?

Many of you probably remember the red pill, blue pill talk from The Matrix. But when you Google it, you'll get a taste of the Men's Rights movement that many critics have deemed misogynistic.

Blue pill or red pill Movieclips/YouTube





10. Bugs in your belly button

According to researchers, they found that belly button has close to 1400 strains of bacteria. When you look up the belly button bugs phrase, you'll find newly pierced and infected belly buttons and plain old insect bites.



11. "No Sleep"

If you are searching for a cure to insomnia, this is definitely not what you want to type into your search bar. You'll end up encountering a Reddit forum called nosleep which features scary stories. You may want to sleep with the lights on tonight.

12. Anything about your favourite show when you weren't able to watch

This one may be self-explanatory, but when a show you particularly enjoy happens to air an episode that you miss for whatever reason, don't go to the internet to read anything.

Also, if you must, you can mute topics that have to do with the show for the time being on Twitter so you can catch up at another time.

Avoid the spoilers at all costs.

13. Blackhead removal

Not that it's scary or problematic in any way really, some people may find the visual satisfaction and fall down a rabbit hole for a few hours.

If you have things to do, refrain from Googling it.

14. Jigger

Be careful what you put into the search bar for this one. A jigger is a tool used by bartenders to pour a shot. But a jigger flea is a frightening, parasitic insect that burrows itself into the skin and lays eggs.

Ewww.

15. Things found in fast food

People have claimed that they found anything from dead rats to needles in their fast good meals.

And if you read through several of these stories, the options for where to grab your next quick bite could be diminished. That is unless you still have an appetite.

Burgers. Getty

