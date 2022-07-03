An abandoned bus has been mysteriously found horizontally blocking an entire main road.

Dashcam footage captured the moment one driver came across the ditched vehicle on the A227 in Kent last Monday night (June 27).

It is believed the bus may have been turning from neighbouring Fairseat Lane and had become stuck while performing the manoeuvre.

The motorist who discovered the scene close to the village of Wrotham, Kent, said: "I was driving home from work on Monday evening at 11pm and saw this bus come out of nowhere.

"You can just about see as I approach it there is a van on the other side who approached at the same time and proceeded to do a u-turn as I approached.

"You can't see from the video but behind the bus at the back is another road leading onto the road I was driving down. It is on quite a steep incline so I assume the bus came down this road, wasn't able to stop and rolled into the road effectively marooning itself.

"There were no other people around apart from the other van, no hazards, no warning signs on approach. I have no idea when or how it was removed or why it had been left there without any kind of warning.

"My initial reaction was of course to just slow down and stop and then I turned around and found another way around it. Although it's on the main road it's very quiet at that time of night so there weren't any other cars piling up behind.

"I didn't call the emergency services and even though I've looked I haven't heard of any other announcements."

A Kent Police spokesman said: "We were called at around 11pm on Monday June 27 to a report of a collision involving a coach on Gravesend Road, Wrotham.

"Officers attended the scene where no injuries were reported and the vehicle, which was causing an obstruction, was moved from the scene. Our records do not show any other vehicle was involved."

SWNS reporting by Barney Riley.

