Adin Ross might have broke the law when he gave Trump a Cybertruck and a Rolex

Adin Ross welcomed former president Donald Trump to take part in a live stream on Monday - and it turns out he may have broken the law in the process.

The controversial streamer and content creator wore a MAGA hat throughout and spoke to Trump live on Kick at his residence in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Ross claims to have more than a million followers on Kick. He previously platformed white supremacist Nick Fuentes and has spoken to Andrew Tate live on stream before - he even inadvertently led to Tate being arrested earlier this year, later apologising for doing so.

During the stream, Ross gifted Trump a Rolex watch and a Cybertruck, which had been wrapped with an image of Trump taken after the assassination attempt made on his life at a rally in Pennsylvania last month.

Not only was the whole exchange sycophantic beyond belief, it turns out it also could have been illegal.









Speaking to Rolling Stone , Brendan Fischer, deputy executive director of Documented which investigates money in politics, said that the gifts could have broken Federal Election Commission rules.

Fischer said that the gifts appear to have been “provided to Trump in his capacity as a candidate and because he is running for office, and are therefore considered contributions” to Trump’s campaign.

Adin Ross & Donald Trump FULL STREAM! www.youtube.com

“It isn’t part of a pattern of gifts exchanged between him and Trump that preceded his candidacy,” Fischer added.

Fischer went on to talk about contributions being subject to Federal Election Commission rules, which states that there must be a $3,300 per election limit for individuals.

Fischer said: “Giving gifts valued at tens of thousands of dollars to a candidate amounts to an illegal and excessive campaign contribution. I suspect that once Trump talks to his lawyers, we’ll get an announcement that he is turning down the gifts or donating them to charity.”

Speaking to the publication, the Trump campaign’s national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said that the campaign “will submit an advisory opinion to the FEC to seek guidance on how to handle the gifts”.

Fischer went on to say: “The evidence suggests that Ross made or sought to make an illegal contribution, so he could face civil penalties. But it wouldn’t surprise me if Trump were to reject the gift and Ross were to plead ignorance of the law, in which case I suspect that the FEC wouldn’t spend too much time on the matter.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings