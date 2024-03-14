Adin Ross apologises for getting Andrew Tate arrested

It’s the news that streaming fans could never have expected, but Adin Ross inadvertently led to Andrew Tate being arrested – and he’s since apologised.

The news broke earlier this week that Tate and his brother Tristan will be extradited to the UK to face allegations of sexual aggression after his Romanian trial proceedings have concluded, a court has ruled.

The Tate brothers face allegations of sexual aggression between 2012 and 2015. The pair “unequivocally deny” all allegations against them. The social media influencer is also facing rape and human trafficking charges in Romania after he and his brother were detained alongside two women in December 2022.

A little while later, people realised that Ross had played a part in the arrest.

Adin Ross/Kick/Getty

Reports emerged that claim law enforcement officials moved to arrest the Tate brothers after Ross let slip during a stream that he’d been told Tate planned to leave Romania.

Ross explained how Tate had recently told him: “Hey, I'm going to be leaving Romania soon and never coming back… So if you want to come and see me it's basically now or never.”

The comments were soon seen by police, who acted over fears that Tate would try to flee Romania and head to a country where there were no extradition laws with Romania or Britain.

How Adin Ross Got Andrew Tate ARRESTED.. www.youtube.com

Ross has since apologised to Tate, and confirmed that he had indeed been inadvertently responsible for the arrest.

Speaking in a Kick livestream, he said: “Andrew Tate’s team confirmed that I f***ed up, and Tate told me.

“I f***ed up, and thank god he did not get put back in there, ’cause I would’ve felt really guilty.”

Ross also confirmed that he’d spoke to Tate since the arrest, saying: “Tate had spoke to me and he said, ‘Dude, just come to Romania. I want to give my people, your people, what they want to see. Let’s do some content, you’re okay, I forgive you.’”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel