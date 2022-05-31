Aldi has appeared to subtly troll the Conservative's plan to bring back imperial measurements.

Boris Johnson is reportedly considering the move to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee and garner support among Brexiteers as his Partygate behaviour drags him down in the polls.

While Britain uses a mix of measurements at the moment, it is a legal requirement under EU law to use metric units for the sale of fresh produce so Johnson is expected to announce next week that British shops will be allowed to sell products in pounds and ounces.

People have had various thoughts about the plan, which isn't an example of Johnson tidying the deckchairs on the Titanic at all, and Aldi seemed to share their two cents - or should that be shillings or something - with this dig on Twitter:

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Aldi has a point - there are quite a few things we already describe imperially, like pints of milk (or beer if it's after 5pm) and quarter pounder burgers.



Nevertheless, Tory MPs like Mark Francois are raving about the return to "freedom" Johnson is offering them.

We're glad someone's happy.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.