A Tory MP has defended Boris Johnson's reported plan to bring back imperial measurements.

Speaking to Sky News' Kay Burley, Chris Philp said the measurements are part of our "national heritage and culture" after she questioned whether people actually care about it.

Johnson is reportedly considering the move to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee and garner support among Brexiteers.

While Britain uses a mix of measurements at the moment, it is a legal requirement under EU law to use metric units for the sale of fresh produce so Johnson is expected to announce next week that British shops will be allowed to sell products in pounds and ounces.

A Cabinet source told the Mirror: “As the British people have been happy to use both imperial and metric measurements in their daily life it is good for the government to reflect that now we are free to change our regulations accordingly.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Philp is not the only Tory MP who has waxed lyrical about all things inches (etc.) Mark Francois also said this was about "freedom of choice".

Here's a solution to Partygate - distract everyone by forcing them to learn the difference between grams and ounces.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.