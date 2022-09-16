Polish MMA fighter Amadeusz “Ferrari” Roslik crashed an interview with internet personality and YouTuber Sadek, punching him in the face out of nowhere.



The savage moment, which happened on Tuesday (13 September), showed Sadek talking to journalist Monica Laskowska, who took to her Instagram story to share the footage.

Roslik’s punch knocked Sadek to the ground after he crashed into the step-and-repeat wall behind him.

When Sadek, who appeared to be a little dazed, got back on his feet, he was wiping away blood from his mouth.

Laskowska, the interviewer, appeared shocked by Roslik’s arrival.

“It’s ok,” Sadek repeatedly said as Laskowska helped him regain his balance.

It’s not clear if Sadek suffered serious injuries from the blow.

In a TMZ report, it said that multiple accounts indicated that Roslik was angry with Sadek over comments he made about the fighter and his family.

On Thursday (9 September), MMANews Roslik isn’t facing any discipline or legal ramifications stemming from the altercation.

This isn’t the first time Roslik had a controversial moment.

When competing under the FAME banner in 2020, he knocked out his opponent Adrian Polanski before kicking him in the head after he’d become downed, which led to a disqualification loss.

And in March, he got into a brawl with a fellow fighter while doing press for an MMA event after being slapped in the face.

Roslik seemed to knock the man unconscious, all before stomping on his head area.

Roslik (3-3) is still currently scheduled to fight Pawel “Scarface” Bomba (0-1) on Saturday at High League 4 in Gliwice, Poland.

