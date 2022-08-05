Love him or hate him, Andrew Tate is everywhere, including a woman's butt.

The former fighter-turned-viral-sensation recently made rounds across social media with his controversial views on pretty much everything.

More specifically, women.

The new toxic masculinity mascot and his unfiltered mouth is causing quite the divide online, which makes sense considering he called women over 30 "unattractive" due to having partners before him.

He crudely described them as "carousels" before adding: "The younger and the more beautiful she is, she's going to be very, very selective with who she slept with."

Not to mention, Tate believes he should be entitled to 75 per cent of his partner's OnlyFans earnings if she were on the platform. "You're selling my product," he said.

Despite being called out for his comments, some people just can't get enough of the man. One super-fan went as far as getting his name tattooed on her butt to show her love.

The now-viral clip has spread across Instagram, leaving people too stunned to speak.

The post soon made its way over to Tate's story, where he wrote: "All my wives will do the same".





"Clout is a dangerous drug," one user wrote about the clip, while another added: "The saddest thing I’ve ever seen".

A third commented: "Attention seeking on another level".



Of course, Tate fans weren't far behind, with one humouring, "100% he will fly her out if she is not trolling", while another praised Tate saying: "Ayo Andrew is getting it in", with two applause emojis.

Others believed the tattoo to be fake, with one tattoo artist saying it looked too clean to be genuine, with no signs of redness.

Another eagle-eyed social media user spotted "the towel is clean and no smudge, relax people fake".

Indy100 reached out to Liv for comment.

