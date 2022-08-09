Here's why Andrew Tate was kicked off Big Brother

Andrew Tate has recently made a name for himself through viral podcast appearances and sharing his candid, controversial opinions online.

The former kickboxer experienced his first taste of fame (outside of sport) on 2016's series of Big Brother, where Channel 5 bosses eventually booted him off.

During his time on the show, set to return on ITV next year, there were reports of homophobic and racist tweets resurfaced, says The Sun.

This was the start of Tate's Big Brother decline. Shortly after, footage of Tate striking a woman with a belt was shared with the press, where he threatened to "f***ing kill her" if she messaged another man.

Tate was forced to leave the Big Brother house, as a Channel 5 spokesperson said at the time: "Channel 5 and the producers reached the view that Andrew's position as a housemate had become untenable after a video was brought to our attention by The Sun."

Tate hit back at the clip, calling it a "kinky sex video" that was edited to make it look more sinister. He said the footage was fully consensual and the pair still remain friends.

"This tape is a kinky sex video and we’re acting out a role play," Tate said at the time.

"A longer version of the video shows us laughing and I’m hitting myself saying, 'It doesn’t hurt'.

"I’m still friends with her and she’s in the UK with me now. I would never hit a woman."

However, Tate claimed he was given the boot because of his game plan to wind his fellow housemates up until they snapped.



"I think Big Brother is using this to get me out of the house as they’re scared for the other contestants' safety," he said.

"They told me that if housemates hit me that I can’t hit back and have to wait for security, but I told them no way. I’m a calm person, but I’d defend myself.

"I also didn’t write any racist tweets and I couldn’t find them on my social media. My dad’s black so that doesn’t stand up!"

After a five-year hiatus, Big Brother will return to screens next year after being revived by ITV. The reality show aired for 18 years in the UK until it was axed in 2018.

It will return in 2023 on ITV2 and new streaming platform ITVX, with its famous house featuring a "contemporary new look".

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning and acquisitions and controller of ITV2, ITVBe and CITV, said: “This refreshed, contemporary new series of Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today’s audience.

“We’re beyond excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX where it should especially engage with our younger viewers.”

