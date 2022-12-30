People have inundated a Romanian pizza joint with positive reviews following the arrest of Andrew Tate.

On Thursday (29 December), the former kickboxer and controversial internet personality was taken in by authorities for human trafficking and rape.

It comes just 24 hours after his humiliating "clap back" to activist Greta Thunberg saying Tate had "small d*** energy".

He responded with a video smoking a cigar, claiming he was "not mad at Greta" before asking someone to bring him pizza "and make sure the boxes are not recycled."

Romanian news outlet Gândul suggested: "After seeing, including on social networks, that they were together in Romania, the DIICOT prosecutors mobilized the special troops of the Gendarmerie and descended, by force, on their villa in Pipera, but also on other addresses."

"Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts," tweeted civil rights attorney Alejandra Caraballo, sharing a screenshot of Tate’s video from the day before.

"His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry’s Pizza, confirming he was in the country."

Many have speculated that the arrest may not have happened if he had not posted the video in response to Thunberg.

Well now, in a hilarious turn of events, the Romanian pizza spot Jerry's with five-star reviews.

"Jerry s pizza makes the end of 2022 a little nicer for our stomachs," one wrote, while another humoured: "Pizza so good you'll dox yourself to get a slice."

A third added: "Pizza so good it's worth getting arrested for!"

"Good pizza, good service, excellent arrest record," one penned.

Even someone masquerading as Tate left a good review reading: 'Pizza so good I would get arrested for it'









