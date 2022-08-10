The controversial social media personality Andrew Tate has been making waves online in recent months due to his outspoken and often shocking comments on numerous subjects including women and masculinity.

The 35-year-old, who is a former kickboxer and Big Brother contestant, has emerged from relative obscurity in the past few months to take platforms like TikTok by storm. His Instagram page currently has more than 4.3 million followers.

Tate's views range from saying that men shouldn't live with women and encouraging men to use abusive and misogynistic language toward women. His popularity has now seen sexual abuse charities call for TikTok to ban him and any videos about him.

Thankfully, despite his huge following, there does appear to be a resistance against his shocking output and much like Jordan Peterson, and other controversial male online figures, he's now become a meme with people mocking his views on the world with their own unique takedowns.

























































