Anna Paul has taken over social media with her everyday vlogs and luxurious lifestyle.

With a combined total of almost seven million followers across TikTok and Instagram, Paul recently revealed her occupation, which shocked some of her followers who weren't aware.

"I'm a sex worker, right," she candidly told her 8.2 million viewers before launching into a day in the life.

The viral video was met with overwhelming support, with one fan saying, "The love I have for this woman grows so much more every time I see her."

Another added, "I love how chill you are about it,” to which Anna responded: “Of course!! I’m very grateful that everyone in my life accepts the job I do, So I’m able to talk about it freely."

"Tbh I'm so In love with how comfortable she is with what she does, you can't dislike her omg," a third penned.

Before finding fame, Paul has previously opened up about her financial struggles. Her family once owned a van filled with milk crates they used as seats and lived off $30 (£24) a week. When she was 15, she got a job at Woolworths to treat her mum to a new pair of shoes.

Who is Anna Paul?

The 23-year-old social media sensation is Turkish, German and Bulgarian and was born and raised in Australia, where she is the most popular OnlyFans creator. Globally, she is in the top 0.2 per cent of OnlyFans earners.

The majority of her TikTok videos show Paul doing day-to-day activities like grocery shopping, candid story times and travelling.

Her new video titled "What I do for a living" cleared up her occupation, though this wasn't the first time she had opened up about it. Back in March, she explained: "I am one of the top Only Fans creators in Australia. That’s what I do, I love it and it’s my favourite job in the world."





Who is her boyfriend Glen?

Paul's boyfriend Glen often features across her social media channels.

She told followers that he is her childhood sweetheart, who always helps to produce and edit her content.





What is Anna's net worth?

Paul is estimated to have a net worth of around $6-7 million(£4.95m and £5.78m), according to solonetworth.com.

