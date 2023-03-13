AP deletes 'weird and awkward' tweet about Oscar winner

*Raises eyebrow*

On Monday, the Associated Press deleted an awkward tweet that described Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh hugging fellow actor Angela Basset.

As part of the AP’s Oscar coverage, the publication tweeted photos and updates from the red carpet and Vanity Fair Oscar party to give people a glimpse into Hollywood’s biggest night.

“Michelle Yeoh and Angela Basset locked in a long embrace, their bare, muscle-bound arms wrapped around each other,” the now-deleted tweet read.

Attached to the tweet was an article about the Oscars after party, however, the cover photo was of Yeoh and actor Florence Pugh, not Basset.

For the short amount of time that the tweet was live, people mocked it and joked about the AP being ‘thirsty’ or ‘horny.’

After it was deleted, the AP tweeted, “The AP has deleted a previous tweet about the Oscars after party because it contained awkward wording and lacked context.”

But despite the tweet disappearing, people still joked about it.













This is the second time this year that the AP has gone viral for deleting a poorly worded tweet.

In January, the publication received backlash and mockery after telling users not to use generic labels for a group of people who share one common trait. They used examples like the poor, the college-educated, the mentally ill, the disabled, and the French.

After some French people were offended, they deleted the tweet saying they “did not intend to offend” anyone and were using it as an example.

Many people found "the French" tweet funny, similar to how they felt about the use of "bare, muscle-bound, arms."

Some encouraged the AP to tweet it again.









Can't wait for next year's bare-armed, muscle-bound, embrace at the Oscars.

