Company offers weight loss drug as 'job benefit'

A company in Australia has defended its decision to offer Ozempic as a job benefit.

The marketing agency based in Melbourne reportedly emailed staff with a focus on their "personal wellness" journeys.

In the email obtained by AU News, the company said it would pay for the medication for staff, and while they acknowledged they are not "medical professionals" they aim to have a more "proactive approach to health."

"Below are two options that might pique your interest. These are uncharted territories, and while we aren’t medical professionals, we can share the impact we’ve observed overseas," it read while detailing Ozempic and Wegovy as the options with a monthly allowance of $200.

It continued: "Let’s stay ahead of the curve. If you’re interested in these products or have any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out. Your health is our priority, and we’re here to support you on your journey."

The company's manager has since told the publication that the email has been met with "overwhelmingly positive" responses from members of staff.

"Our intention is not to promote the product for weight loss contrary to these guidelines. Rather, we aim to provide our staff with information about various health and wellness options," she told the publication.

"We are not, in any way, attempting to displace or disregard medical opinion. We believe in the importance of informed decision-making in consultation with healthcare professionals."

Employees who have shown interest in the drug have been directed to their doctor. There have already been two people who have taken the company up on the offer.

