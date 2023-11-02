Woman undergoes 20 surgeries to transition into a cat

A 22-year-old woman has undergone 20 surgeries to look like a cat, with body modifications made to her head, face and genitals.

Chiara Dell’Abate from Italy dreams of being a cat – so much so that she had several body modifications that she hopes will help achieve the look she is after.

Using the name Aydin Mod on social media, the Rome resident describes herself as “Devoted to Body Modification” on Instagram, where she has shared several images that show off her modifications.

In the hopes of achieving a feline look, Dell’Abate has had four horns implanted in her head, six genital beads added to her body, eyeball tattoos, pointed ears, permanent eyeliner and forehead implants.

According to the New York Post, by the age of 11, Dell’Abate got her first piercings. By the age of 16, that number had grown to 72.

Since then she has branched out to more extreme body modifications and has two 0.8cm upper lip piercings and a 1.6 cm inner labia piercing.

@aydinmod Abilità notevoli

In one TikTok video, Dell’Abate could be seen moving the sides of her split tongue independently and poking them through the holes from her upper lip piercings.

She has also had a blepharoplasty procedure, which removes excess skin from the eyelids and also has ten subdermal implants in both of her hands.

Dell’Abate revealed that she was inspired to try and look like a cat after other people began remarking that she did.

“I think becoming a cat lady is more appropriate for me as I don’t really want to look like a cartoon character,” explained Dell’Abate. “I have always loved cats, and I think I’ll look really bold and fierce as a cat lady with the right body mods.”

