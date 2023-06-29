Who is Ayesha Hanif? Pakistani viral star responds to death rumours

Confusion has been sparked in Pakistan over the death of a TikTok influencer in the country named Ayesha Hanif yet another Pakistani influencer called Ayesha Mano has been wrongly identified as the one who has died.

Reports began to emerge on Friday that Hanif had passed away while she was in the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre of an apparent drug overdose.

As news of Hanif's death began to spread images of Mano began to spread across Pakistani media wrongly claiming that she was the influencer who had passed away.

This had led to Mano issuing a statement after a friend sent her a post in tribute to Hanif that had used a picture of her. She wrote: "One of my friend [sic] sent me this last night in which they spread a rumour that I had passed away. For God's sake, you guys have no idea what kind of circumstances this ridiculous rumour may create in anyone's life.

"I have never sought attention or created any kind of hype, so why are you trying to mess up my life? It's important to note that they don't even know my real name. I have never exaggerated or sensationalised anything about your lives and I refuse to accept any interference in my own life from anyone.

"Moreover spreading false information without any regard for its consequences is not only irresponsible but also shows a lack of respect for the well-being of others. It should be stopped!!!"

Mano is best known for dancing to the song 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' which currently has more than 44 million views on YouTube.

According to reports Hanif had been at a party DHA Phase 1 when her body was dropped off at the medical facility Jinnah. Following this police reportedly arrested her husband Muhammad Adil and his mother Nusrat Sobia.

