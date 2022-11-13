A mum on TikTok has garnered an incredible amount of interest around her 'barefoot lifestyle' after sharing a clip running errands while wearing no shoes.

The video shows TikToker Mara (@theamazingmara) heading to the hardware store with her dad. Before entering the store, she showed viewers the sign outside which read "shoes required" among a handful of other rules.

"I finally found the shoes required sign. Still didn’t wear them tho," Mara wrote as the caption.

Showing her bare feet, Mara explained: "So I’m running errands with my dad and this is the first store in forever that has a ‘shoes required’ sign and I do not have shoes with me today,

"I do understand it and I’m at a hardware store so it does make sense so I’m just being sneaky and trying to hide behind the basket".



The clip was soon flooded with comments from fellow TikTokers.

"‘I read the rule and fully understand why they have a valid rule but I'm just not gonna follow it’" one critic wrote, while another said: "And then she steps on broken glass or smth and sues the store."

A third added: "I work at Home Depot and I can just imagine how BLACK the bottom of your feet are. Plus risking stepping on nails and wood chips."

Meanwhile, one user jumped to the mum's defence, saying: "Y'all she understands if she gets hurt she won’t blame the store she understands the risk."

Many others were curious as to why Mara opted against shoes, which she address in a separate video.

"I have always liked being barefoot, and it's something the kids are starting to enjoy as well," she said. "I always leave it up to the kids if they want to wear shoes or not if weather permits,

"For example, we went to the park and it was too hot for the little ones to be barefoot, but the older ones had no issues.

Mara added: "Really, it's just personal preference. Plus, being barefoot is better for your foot health."





