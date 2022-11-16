Belle Delphine, whose real name is Mary-Belle Kirschner, rose to fame on YouTube and has since turned into an OnlyFans sensation and Instagram influencer boasting 3.3 million followers.

The 23-year-old model from South Africa returned to YouTube after being banned for violating the platform's guidelines in 2020. She questioned YouTube's decision at the time, tweeting: "Hey @TeamYouTube why was my YouTube account terminated with no warning / no strikes for 'sexual content' when you allow and promote songs like 'W.A.P'? Seems a lil sus."

She has since sold her bath water for $30 a pop (which drew viral headlines and conversations) and has collaborated with Canadian content creator Twomad for an NSFW OnlyFans video.

Now, attention has turned to who she may, or may not, be dating...

Rumours were rife when singer Oliver Tree posted a now-viral TikTok clip captioned: "what finding love on the internet looks like".

And while the video of the pair locking lips (or rather, tongues) appears to be in the name of fun and not to be taken literally, some fans were baffled:





According to a June 2022 report from The Sun, the cosplay influencer was reportedly in a relationship for three years.

On a 2020 episode of the Happy Hourpodcast with JaackMaate and Stevie White, she disclosed that she did have a partner but didn't reveal his identity. Some fans are suggesting it's a man called Joshua Gray – but there's no evidence to support their claims.

Inevitably, some fans weren't happy to learn about her relationship status with one accusing her of 'single-fishing', writing: "Belle Delphine was in a relationship with her boyfriend the entire time she was Belle Delphine online but didn't tell anyone about said boyfriend until years later because she was afraid of losing subs on OnlyFans."

And with an impressive following across socials from eagle-eyed viewers, we don't blame her for keeping her dating life private.

