Beyonce and Dolly Parton team up – and people are scared for Jolene

Beyonce has teamed up with country legend Dolly Parton for her hotly anticipated album Cowboy Carter – and the cover of 'Jolene' has people scared for the woman-in-question.

Cowboy Carter has already been flooded with praise online and an influx of raving ratings from the likes of Guardian critic Alexis Petridis who said Beyonce is "impressively capable of doing whatever she wants".

One X/Twitter user penned: "I would say she's done it again, but this is unlike anything she's ever done. It's better."

Another added: "She said this ain’t a country album it’s a Beyonce album and she indeed did not disappoint."

Excitement was already building earlier this week when the star released the full tracklist on her Instagram, with fans quickly noticing there was a cover of Parton's iconic 1973 hit 'Jolene' that was based on a true story.

As soon as the album dropped, fans rushed to the cover and were ecstatic to learn there was an intro from 'Dolly P' herself including a reference to the infamous 'Becky with the good hair'.

"Hey Miss Honey B, it's Dolly P / You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about? Reminded me of someone I knew back when / Except she has flamin' locks of auburn hair / Bless her heart /Just a hair of a different colour but it hurts just the same," Parton said, before a seamless transition into the hit itself.





The lyrics of Beyonce's 'Jolene' were tweaked, with a stern warning for the woman.

In Beyonce's version, she instead sang: "You're beautiful beyond compare / Takes more than beauty and seductive stares / To come between a family and a happy man."

"Jolene I'm a woman too / The games you are playing are nothing new / So you don't want no heat with me, Jolene."

Lyrics also included: "I'm warning you woman, find you your own man /Jolene, I know I'm a queen, Jolene / I'm still a Creole banjee b***h from Louisiana (Don't try me)."

Inevitably, fans did what they do best and flooded the X timeline with memes and concerns for Jolene.





















Cowboy Carter also includes duets with Miley Cyrus and Post Malone, and a cover of The Beatles' 'Blackbird'.



Country singers Willie Nelson and Linda Martell also feature.

