Women reveal biggest icks men mistakenly think are appealing

Women have turned to an online forum to discuss ick-worthy personality traits they've come across while dating.

Thanks to Reddit, women have lifted the lid on habits and comments from their dates that they find unattractive – and that some men may think of as appealing.

The ‘know it all’

According to a study of 383 adults, Gilles Gignac, a senior lecturer at the University of Western Australia, found that ‘intelligence’ was the second most highly ranked trait behind ‘kind and understanding.’

While many people consider themselves a sapiosexual – someone who is turned on by intelligence – there’s a fine line between having a high IQ and being a ‘know it all.’

One Redditor’s response fired up 6.5K fellow users.

They said: ‘Knowing everything. Sure, intelligence is nice, but it’s f***ing transparent when you start bullsh****ng just so you don’t have to admit there’s something you don’t know. Especially if I do know it."

The one who flaunts their wealth

Reddit users say they see right through men who brag about their finances.

According to one study, men who flaunt their money and luxury cars make poor potential long-term partners. Dr Daniel Kruger of the University of Michigan suggests that "men may simply be investing in these cars to try to attract mates, for a short-term brief sexual relationship..."

"If this is their motive, women can tell the difference."

One woman called it out as an "instant turnoff."

She said: "There’s some type of woman that this will impress - but it sure as hell would not be me. Tell me what kind of books or music you’re into, food, and hell - even TV shows or movies. That would be so much more interesting than bragging about how loaded you are."

The ‘one-up’ man

One-upmanship is the habit of always trying to outdo other people’s accomplishments and personal stories.

Competition can be fun and healthy, but it becomes a problem when it turns into excessive social comparison. It can also border on putting the other person down to make themselves seem better.

In a response that racked up 14,000 upvotes and was by far, a notable negative trait according to users: "The one up man. Almost always dominates the conversation and one-ups everyone else’s experiences and replies. Shows me you’re immature and can’t hold a conversation without the focus being on you."

The indecisive one

While decision-making comes easy to most, one Redditor took to the thread to express her frustration when it became an occurring theme.

When asked what the least attractive trait in a man is, she replied: "Leaving every decision to me."

"If a man is my partner, then I want his input on decisions, even if they’re just small ones like what movie to watch or what to have for dinner. Shrugging and saying, 'I don’t know. You decide,' all the time is not going to make me happy. It’s lazy and it makes me feel more like a guy’s mother than his partner."

One user fired back with a genius psychological trick to solve the dilemma: "If your partner does this don’t ask them where they want to eat, just say, 'I’m taking you out to eat…guess where?' And then wherever they guess is most likely the place they wanted to go."

