Bobbi Althoff sparks debate by asking Donald Trump for 'open minded' interview

Bobbi Althoff’s followers have rushed to her defence after she publicly asked Donald Trump for a sit-down interview.

Althoff, known for her podcast where she has interviewed the likes of Drake, Wiz Khalifa and Meghan Trainor, has now set her sights on the US president.

On Thursday (2 October), the 28-year-old shared self-recorded footage with her 3.7 million followers, tagging Trump’s official account.

"I’m asking you to please sit down and have an interview with me," she urged, before discussing her political beliefs as a former Republican.

She explained that she was raised a Republican until the age of 21, before her ex-husband helped her see other viewpoints.

"I think perhaps you surround yourself with people who agree with you and maybe you need to hear another perspective," she suggested to Trump, adding: "I think we can have a good conversation and perhaps I can open your mind to things you are perhaps closed to."

The clip has been viewed almost three million times, and the comments have been full of debate.

"I legitimately believe he is not open to new/differing perspectives," one person chimed in. "In order to be as wealthy and powerful as he is, you have to intentionally and actively not care about who you’re harming and how you’re harming them. I think this post is incredibly gracious and sweet, but wildly naive."

Another reiterated, "I don't think he has the compassion or understanding to care".

Others criticised Althoff, with some going as far as calling her "tone deaf" and saying she had the "audacity" to try and secure an interview with the president.

However, many defended Althoff, with one writing: "You're all knocking her for trying, but at least she’s trying. She’s acknowledging that she may have a platform that’s strong enough to even reach out to people, or this could change other perspectives, whether it’s the president or just a Republican down the street. It’s almost like damned if you do, damned if you don’t."

