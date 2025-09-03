Drake and Bobbi Althoff finally address feud speculation – and fans weren't far off

It's the curious case that's had the internet speculating for months: a vanished podcast episode, a social media unfollow, and fans left piecing together the clues. Now, at long last, Drake and Bobbi Althoff have broken their silence on that rumoured fallout – and it turns out, fan theories weren't entirely off the mark.

In the debut episode of her newly revamped podcast Not This Again, Althoff quite literally got back into bed with the rapper, as the pair chatted about everything from those BBL Drizzy rumours to his ideal type – and, of course, what actually went down between them.

But before we get into their recent reunion, it's worth rewinding to where it all began.

Fans were quick to clock when Althoff's top-performing episode with Drake mysteriously disappeared from YouTube – a move that raised more than a few eyebrows. Not long after, the pair quietly unfollowed each other on social media, only adding fuel to the rumour of a behind-the-scenes fallout.

On Tuesday (2 September), the pair finally set the record straight. They admitted to having a minor "tiff" that spiralled into a "back and forth" over text.

"I was being a little chippy," Drake confessed, before inviting Althoff to one of his shows in Los Angeles.

According to Althoff, things were still tense between them by the time the show rolled around. As she put it, they weren't exactly "on the best of terms," and she felt Drake was annoyed with her during the event.

"I sent you a 'nice' little message while you were still on stage, then left early," Althoff revealed. "I was like 'f*** you' basically. It was not a nice message."

@drizzydrakenews To Message Him That Mid Concert Is Crazy! #foryou#drake#bobbialthoff#podcast#viral

Drake said he saw the message during a quick break when he checked his phone. What happened next marked the beginning of their public silence.

"Within 20 minutes, I'm blocked on text, Instagram, everywhere – and the interview had to be pulled down," Althoff said. Drake didn’t deny it, simply replying: "Your message wasn't nice."

Althoff described that moment as the end of their friendship.

"You made me feel like our interview was the reason your life was bad," Drake responded. "So I just said I’m gonna get rid of the interview and you won’t ever have to see it again a day in your life."

Looks like the podcast wasn’t the only thing that needed a reboot.

