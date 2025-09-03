Drake finally reveals his ‘type’ in women - and it’s nothing like you’d expect

Drake and Bobbi Althoff have reunited for a second podcast episode together, two years after their initial meet up went viral.

Rumours of a feud emerged soon after their first episode, which was swiftly deleted, but it appears they're ready to put the past behind them, as they cosy up in a bed once more.

In the new episode, they go on to discuss Drake's nine-hour stint in a Swedish prison, whether he really has that rumoured BBL, and the type of woman he sees himself settling down with.

The rapper has notoriously portrayed himself as a hopeless romantic, having accumulated an entire Hermès Birkin collection for his future wife; but despite often being spotted with your typical Instagram model type, the woman of his dreams couldn't be more different.

Althoff, who got divorced in 2024, quizzed the 38-year-old on whether he ever sees himself getting married, and more importantly, who to.

However, he quickly became shy, noting that he's not sure if the "world is ready to accept what I feel like is my partner."

Pressing him for further details, he added: "It's like some like tweaked out like goth kind of like tatted all over."

“I really feel like my destiny is to end up with a [funny] goth baddie with just absolute O cups," Drake notes, adding that they're the type of women you "find at Comic-Con".

“I am, like, the opposite of what they want,” he adds, noting that WWE's Rhea Ripley is his "muse".

“I feel like you have to have some authenticity,” Drake clarified.

“So start now if you want to meet him in five years,” she quipped.

“Get gothy,” he joked, before bursting into a made-up song reminiscent of a noughties emo track.

Naturally, everyone is losing their minds over the revelation.

"The goth baddies do not want Drake", one person joked.

"I guess I'm in for a huge makeover", another quipped.

"He's a Scorpio, this makes total sense", a third penned.

If you've ever considered painting your nails black, now's the time.

