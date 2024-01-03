Influencer who wore body paint to a gym tried to shame a woman for her workout attire

An influencer who sparked a debate after wearing body paint to the gym has faced further criticism online. This time, it's for trying to divert the attention to another woman working out.

Natalie Reynolds first went viral after being confronted by a fellow gymgoer for her "inappropriate" workout attire.

In the clip, Natalie can be seen wearing body paint in what she described as a social experiment. She later clarified that she was wearing underwear underneath.

A man approaches Natalie and says: "If you don't have clothes on, you need to be out of here, ma'am."

The influencer responded: "I do have clothes on."

The man then said: "Not fine, I work in the industry enough to know. I work in the entertainment field."



Natalie returned to X/Twitter later that day, writing: "Why everyone acting like I was naked lmao. The amount of women who wear pants up the ass at the gym… This is nothing bad at all."

She went on to compare the backlash to her clip with a male YouTuber, writing: "So a guy YouTuber makes a video just like this but when I paint myself everyone is acting like the world is ending. Let me get my gains and shredded in peace pls."

On January 1, Natalie shared a clip of a different woman working out in the gym wearing shorts and a sports bra.

"Good to see people in the gym trying to improve themselves," she penned – and naturally, it went down like a lead balloon.

"You have the personality of a 13 year old," one person hit back, while another added: "Damn you're still on that?"

