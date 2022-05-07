People are taking advantage of Alexa's translate functions to troll Boris Johnson with accidentally NSFW sounding responses from the AI smart speaker.

Mischievous social media users have recently cottoned on to the dulcet tones of Alexa's Welsh delivery when you ask the device to translate phrases for you and right now they seem to be particularly fond of one translation in particular:

"Boris Johnson carrots 100."

It turns out that asking your Alexa device to translate the phrase into Welsh will give you a very (accidentally) NSFW response. One best saved for when the children aren't around, we reckon.

It goes without saying the people online were loving it

Funny Alexa say Boris Johnson Carrot 100 in welsh www.youtube.com

And it also works with your FireTv...





