Opening statements from Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearing have been made and Texas Senator Ted Cruz began his remarks by downplaying sexual assault allegations made during Justice Brett Kavanaugh's 2018 confirmation hearing.

Cruz referred to the media coverage surrounding Justice Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing as an example of what will not happen during Judge Jackson's hearing in the coming days.

"Judge Jackson, I can assure you that your hearing will feature none of that disgraceful behavior. Nobody is going to inquire into your teenage dating habits, nobody is going to ask you with mock severity 'do you like beer?'" Senator Cruz said.

In 2018, several women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh in college and high school while he was undergoing questioning by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

By referring to the sexual assault accusations as "teenage dating habits", some felt Senator Cruz appeared to downplay the severity of the accusations.

Kavanaugh's 2018 hearing sparked a frenzy of public debate over Kavanaugh's suitability for the court.

Cruz called the matter, "One of the lowest moments in the history of this committee."

Similarly, South Carolina Senator, Lindsey Graham also referred to Judge Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing saying, "None of us are going to do that to you,” during his opening remarks.

This is the first time a Black woman has been nominated to the Supreme Court.

Despite Senator Cruz and Graham's problems with previous Supreme Court hearings, both acknowledged the historic feat Judge Jackson has made.

We've reached out to Ted Cruz's office for comment.

