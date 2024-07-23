Brits throw out £35,000 worth of freezable food in their lifetime

A new study has lifted the lid on the staggering amount of food Brits waste each year, instead of freezing and consuming at a later date.

Electrical retailer AO explored the habits of 3,000 participants and found they tend to spend approximately £85 on their weekly grocery shop. Ten per cent of which goes in the bin by the end of the week.

They discovered that around £450 worth of freezable essentials get chucked away, which equates to a whopping £35,000 in their lifetime.

Fruit, veg and bread were the biggest culprits, as many Brits confessed to struggling to eat them before their expiry date.

That said, these items among many more, can be frozen to prolong shelf-life and save money in the long run.

The top 10 offending items are:

Fruit and veg: £5.24 a week from grocery shop / £272.48 per year / thrown out 53 times a year

£5.24 a week from grocery shop / £272.48 per year / thrown out 53 times a year Bread: £1.40 a week / £72.80 per year / Thrown out 51 times a year

Milk: 65p a week / £33.80 per year / Thrown out 47 times a year on average

Thrown out 47 times a year on average Meat and fish: £4.80 a week / £249.60 per year / Thrown out 43 times a year on average

Thrown out 43 times a year on average Yoghurt: 83p a week / £43.16 per year / Thrown out 41 times a year on average

83p Thrown out 41 times a year on average Potatoes: 89p a week / £46.28 per year / Thrown out 38 times a year

Thrown out 38 times a year Stock: 25p a week / £13 per year / Thrown out 37 times a year

Thrown out 37 times a year Cheese: £2.08 a week / £108.42 per year / Thrown out 36 times a year

Thrown out 36 times a year Eggs: £1.24 a week / £64.48 per year / Thrown out 36 times a year

Thrown out 36 times a year Herbs: £1.25 a week / £65 per year / Thrown out 36 times a year

Sarah Heap, food storage expert at AO commented: "In the wake of the cost-of-living crisis, the findings that Brits are binning the equivalent of a month’s worth of food every year is really shocking – especially when this figure equates to more than the average UK salary in a person’s lifetime."

"However, our study found that many of the essential food items that are ending up in the bin could actually be saved. By portioning out these items at the start of the week and filling up the freezer, Brits could save money and reduce their food waste."

Sarah continued: "Technology also has its role to play in helping us to live more sustainably, and it’s important people make the most of the way they store foods to prolong shelf life. For example, all the items listed in our survey can be frozen – such as bread, cheese, stock and potatoes – if prepared in the right way first."

