Stranger Things fans spot this wardrobe error in Volume 2 episode

The release of Stranger Things 5, Volume 2, has everyone talking - but there's one particular scene where eagle-eyed fans have highlighted a character's particular piece of clothing.

In the latest episode before the Netflix show's big finale, we saw how Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher) was able to free herself after being trapped inside Henry Creel’s (Jamie Campbell Bower) mind prison.

Upon waking up, she finds herself wrapped up in Vecna's creepy cocoon located in the Abyss - not a great situation to be in.

To free herself, Holly stretches her arms and legs out of the membrane, and that's when viewers spotted an Under Armour logo on Holly's sleeve.

But viewers clued up on their fashion history (or who did a rapid Google search) quickly pointed out that Under Armour wasn't founded until 1996 - nine years after the year this season of Stranger Things is set in (1987).

Although this is a supernatural series, we doubt Holly time-travelled to the future to bag herself some sportswear...

This detail was the subject of conversation on social media, as fans posted screenshots from the scene and shared their thoughts and reactions.

"In the Upside Down, it’s called Over Armour," one person joked.

A second person added, "Maybe in this universe Under Armour was founded in 1986?"

"Does this lack of realism in your supernatural show about other dimensions and people with mind powers bother you?" a third person asked.

A fourth person compared it to an infamous episode in the medieval fantasy series Game of Thrones where a Starbucks cup could be seen in one scene, "Somewhere out there, Daenerys Targaryen is sipping from a Starbucks cup."

But it looks like this mistake appears to have been removed by Netflix, as viewers reported that the Under Armour logo has since disappeared from Holly's sleeve in the scene.

In the post from December 29, one viewer shared a screenshot of the scene in the Stranger Things subreddit, and wrote the streamer perhaps removed it, "Probably because people noticed it and they were quick to edit and remove it. I don't know when they changed it, because I just decided to rewatch the Vol. 2 episodes today."

They added, "Personally I didn't notice it the first time I watched this scene. And I only took note that it was gone because I was rewatching the episode today, keeping in mind that a lot of people talked about this specific scene, and was surprised to see that the logo wasn't there."

Stranger Things 5, Volume 2 is now available to watch on Netflix, with the finale episode dropping on December 31.



