Stranger Things star gives judgement on 'secret' scenes theory

Stranger Things 5, Volume 2 has spurred plenty of fan theories ahead of the big finale, but one actor from the show has shut down a certain theory that has recently been making the rounds online.

A popular fan theory that has emerged after Volume 2 is that some scenes were left out of the final edit of the new episodes.

In fact, fans are so convinced by this that they've created a petition demanding the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, to release the "unseen footage", and it currently has almost 350,000 signatures.

"WE WANT ANSWERS!! It’s important because we waited so long for this season,” wrote Wennii J, the petition creator.

"I believe the fans should have a say in how the series should go. This is why so many of us are disappointed because it didn’t live up to the expectations that was held upon. Everyone is clearly dissatisfied with this season's volume. And also the amount of clues and information we got from the cast members and interviews are not matching up with the episodes provided."

“We want Stranger Things to have a legacy not be seen as some show that couldn’t pull though [sic] due to it [sic] bad writing.”

However, those who believe this theory will be disappointed as Randy Havens, who plays Hawkins science teacher Mr Clarke in the Netflix series, took to Instagram to debunk this.

Randy Havens in Stranger Things Netflix

"There's no secret Snyder cut of the show," Havens wrote on his Instagram Story, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. This is in reference to director Zack Snyder's four-hour-long version of the 2017 film Justice League, which was later released four years later in 2021.

He added, “Please don’t believe everything some random a** tells you on the internet.”

Viewers would've seen Havens as Mr Clarke in the latest volume of Stranger Things 5 where he was recruited to help locate Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and was informed about the Upside Down.

Fans don't have long to wait for the show's conclusion as the final episode of Stranger Things is set to drop on December 31 (New Years Eve.)

