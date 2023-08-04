Brits are sharing their unpopular opinions about the country

There's no denying that we're a nation full of moaners. Now, one person has dedicated an entire Reddit forum for people to voice their unpopular opinions on Britain – and it's as chaotic as it sounds.

From Wetherspoons to transport, all the way to King Charles, the popular thread has already racked up almost six thousand complaints in a matter of days.

Here are our favourite unpopular opinions, thanks to honest Redditors who certainly did not hold back:





"The litter in this country is disgusting and people need to take personal responsibility for it instead of whining about a lack of bins. Take it home."





"We're actually lucky to have the weather we do here, really, in the grand scheme of things."













"'God Save the King' is probably one of the worst national anthems about. Not only is the tune an offensively dull, dirgy number, but the song doesn’t mention Britain at all, it’s all just banging on about some members of the German aristocracy."





"Wetherspoons is fine."







"British people are far too wedded to their cars and driving. I’m 30 and have never learned to drive. Never wanted to. When I tell people that, they look at me with either pity or contempt, as if it’s somehow embarrassing to use public transport. When really it’s the state of public transport that is the problem in many areas."





"British cheese is better than French cheese."





"I don't give a s*** about tea or proper breakfasts or any of the other superficial nonsense that people on Reddit seem to think makes you 'truly British'."













"The mainstream tea culture is awfully bad. We can keep having fights about PG Tips vs Yorkshire while both are lowest-grade tea dust not much better than Lipton. An average post-Soviet supermarket will have a tea shop with stuff better than at Fortnum and Mason."



"London is hideous. Too cramped, too noisy, everything is absurdly overpriced. The one good thing is the range of diversity from people to food, but other than that it is simply the worst place on earth."





"The drinking culture is embarrassing."





"The North's friendliness is greatly exaggerated and many of their residents have a chip on their shoulder about the South."







"The UK is overall a very good place to live."





"We have aligned too much with American culture and not enough with European. We are too damned lazy to learn another language."





"Ban fast foods on trains. Nothing worse than getting on a Southern train from Victoria to Three Bridges, which is packed, and people are stinking up the carriages eating katsu curry and Burger King. Shameless."





