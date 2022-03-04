You don't want to mess with The Army.

How I Met Your Father, Hulu's sequel to the long-running acclaimed CBS sitcom, made a joke about the Korean pop group BTS- and now it is getting bombarded with Google reviews.

The show dropped its eighth episode titled "The Perfect Shot", members of the primary friend group were seen hanging out at the bar that they frequent as they looked at the photos that Sophie ( played by Hilary Duff ) captured.

Then Jesse (played by Christopher Lowell), who's a musician and teacher, walked into the frame with confidence and asked the gang a hypothetical question (which only he knew the answer) that was set up to be a joke: "Guess who's finally recording new music as a solo artist?"

It's not clear as to when the Jungkook name-drop occurred when the episode dropped on Hulu, but the streaming platform's official Twitter account sheds light on the mention of the Korean band in a post that screenshotted the moment.

"You know what we didn't see coming … Charlie being #BTSARMY," the caption said.

The #BTSARMY hashtag did alert BTS fans, many of whom are heavily active on Twitter - and they weren't fond of the reference.









Someone else even pointed out that this may be a "bizarre stage" for pop culture writers and wrote:

Some BTS fans even started to hurl reviews on sites like IMDb and Google as a direct response.

Many of the 6,000 reviews on Google were rated one-star ( some of the one-star ratings were posted weeks before the BTS joke incident, so not all of them are a result of The Army).

Although How I Met Your Father may not have had the best reviews before the BTS joke, it seems to have been a hit for Hulu as it was renewed for a new 2–episode season on February 15.

"The lives of these characters, as portrayed by the immensely talented cast led by Hilary Duff, are just starting to unfold and we're thrilled to bring more of this group's journey to our viewers with a supersized second season," said Jordan Helman, head of scripted content for Hulu Originals.

Elsewhere, Hulu still has the original tweet posted about the joke and eventually admitted that they thought they were ready for the heat.

