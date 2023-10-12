The daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore has revealed another controversy and Twitter/X can't get enough.

Hannah Ingram-Moore said her family kept £800,000 from three books Captain Tom had written because he wanted them to retain the profits rather than donate them to charity.

In an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, which is scheduled to be broadcast on Thursday, she said her father wanted his family to keep the profits in Club Nook Ltd, a firm separate from the Captain Tom Foundation charity.

The latter has been under investigation by the Charity Commission for more than a year regarding potential conflicts of interest, and concerns over mismanagement and legal compliance.

Ingram-Moore told TalkTV: “These were my father’s books, and it was honestly such a joy for him to write them, but they were his books.

“He had an agent and they worked on that deal, and his wishes were that that money would sit in Club Nook, and in the end … ”

Morgan asked: “For you to keep?”, and she replied “Yes. Specifically.”

The family told Morgan there was no suggestion that anyone buying the books, including the autobiography Tomorrow Will be a Good Day, thought they were donating to charity.

The foundation was created to raise funds for older people, mental health and loneliness after Capt Sir Tom Moore, who died in 2021 aged 99, raised £38m for the NHS Charities Together cause by walking laps of his garden during the first coronavirus lockdown. Nearly all of the money raised went to the health service.

After a series of controversies, it stopped taking donations in July.

