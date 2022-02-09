Accounts have revealed that a foundation under Captain Sir Tom Moore's name spent tens of thousands of pounds on companies run by his daughter and her husband.

Established in 2020, the said aims of the Captain Tom Foundation were to combat "loneliness, championing education and equality and supporting those facing bereavement. During this time, we distributed donations to hospices and other charities close to Captain Tom's heart."

The foundation supported MIND, Royal British Legion, children's charity Helen & Douglas House, and palliative care charity Willen Hospice.

Financial statements for the Captain Tom Foundation revealed that £54,039 had been paid to two companies run by Captain Tom’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, and her husband, Colin.

Despite taking in more than £1million in donations during their first year, the statements also unveiled that £162,336 was spent on management costs – more than was actually donated to the charities.



Ingram-Moore was appointed a trustee of the charity on 1 February 2021 but later resigned on 15 March, according to accounts.

Her husband, Colin, was appointed a trustee on the same date and remains in post on the board as the family’s representative.

In a “me and my money” piece in The Mail on Sunday this month, Ingram said: “I recently set up the Captain Tom Foundation to celebrate and empower our ageing population.”





She told the news outlet: “The £40m that my father raised went straight to NHS Charities Together. We supported his efforts with company money.

“My husband and I run our own consultancy business and during the three-and-a-half weeks my father was fundraising, we paid some of our employees to help us manage the millions of emails and hundreds of interview requests he received.

"It would have been impossible to sustain the fundraising otherwise.”





In a bid to justify the management costs, they said: "As a newly established charity, expenditure has been incurred in building the team, which for some months worked on a voluntary basis until funds were forthcoming."



They added: "During this period, we also incurred costs in appointing The Philanthropy Company, who provided expert support on governance and fundraising initiatives as well as working with our charity partners to identify initiatives that the Foundation could support and which would drive value and public benefit."

Indy100 reached out to the Captain Tom Foundation for comment.

