The charity under Captain Tom's name paid over £162,000 in management costs, accounts show.
Financial statements for the Captain Tom Foundation show that around £240,000 of the £400,000 of outgoings were spent on fundraising and admin costs, with £162,336 spent on management. A further £126,424 was spent on consultancy fees and £20,884 on advertising and marketing.
Meanwhile, £160,000 was actually given to the charities – despite taking in more than £1million in donations.
The said aims of the charity were to combat "loneliness, championing education and equality and supporting those facing bereavement. During this time, we distributed donations to hospices and other charities close to Captain Tom's heart."
The charity supported MIND, Royal British Legion, children's charity Helen & Douglas House, and palliative care charity Willen Hospice.
In a bid to justify the costs, they said: "As a newly established charity, expenditure has been incurred in building the team, which for some months worked on a voluntary basis until funds were forthcoming."
They added: "During this period, we also incurred costs in appointing The Philanthropy Company, who provided expert support on governance and fundraising initiatives as well as working with our charity partners to identify initiatives that the Foundation could support and which would drive value and public benefit."
Captain Tom Moore became a national treasure in 2020 after fundraising for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden during the pandemic.
His final lap was aired on BBC Breakfast after raising a jaw-dropping £33million for NHS Charities Together.
The Captain Tom Foundation said in a statement: "In the period 5 May 2020- 31 May 2021, The Foundation was dedicated to combating loneliness, championing education and equality and supporting those facing bereavement. During this time, we distributed donations to hospices and other charities close to Captain Tom's heart.
"We also raised awareness through events such as Walk with Tom (Dec 2020) and The Captain Tom 100 (April 2021), which received 12.8 billion impressions on social media worldwide, got many people active and helped fight loneliness.
"As a charity in our infancy, we focused on fundraising for other charities close to Captain Tom's heart and are very proud that through this campaign that we led, £1.4 million was raised in 3 days, this went directly to charities."
Paperwork submitted to the Charity Commission showed that almost £696,000 remains unspent.
Indy100 reached out to the charity for comment.
