Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has announced his engagement to Alexandra Saint Mleux, with the pair confirming the happy news on social media.

The 28-year-old Ferrari driver and the 23-year-old model, influencer and charity founder, who have been dating since 2023, shared a series of photos on Instagram with the caption "Mr². & Mrs. Leclerc 💍❤️❤️❤️" alongside their dog Leo.

One of the photos included Leo's dog collar, which said, "Dad wants to marry you!" and a stunning display of candles with red roses.

The engagement ring

Fans also got to see Alexandra's engagement ring, which Neil Dutta, Managing Director at jeweller Angelic Diamonds described as "a refined take on a classic design."

"The oval-cut diamond, estimated at five to six carats, sits on a platinum pavé band that adds discreet sparkle without overwhelming the centre stone. It is elegant, modern and very wearable, the kind of piece that will look as current in twenty years as it does today.

But how much is it worth? According to Dutta, he explained, "A ring of this size and quality would be valued at around £400,000 ($525,000).”

Reaction

Lewis Hamilton was one of the various F1 drivers who congratulated Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux on their engagement Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The world of F1 soon responded to the news with congratulatory messages for the newly engaged couple.

Lewis Hamilton, who is teammates with Charles at Ferrari, shared, "Congratulations to you both❤️🙏🏾"

"Yesssss 👏👏❤️," wrote former teammate Carlos Sainz.

Meanwhile, McLaren's Oscar Piastri commented, "Congrats!"

"Félicitations à vous deux!" Haas' Esteban Ocon added.

Meanwhile, other celebrities also sent their well-wishes.

Singer Charlie Puth wrote, "Congratulations to you both!! 🎶 🔔"

Model Sofia Grainge said, "I’m way too excited."

