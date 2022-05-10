A nightmarish child robot that has seizures and bleeds could save lives.

Pedia_Roid is described as the world’s first humanoid designed specifically for pediatric emergency care training.

The bot can realistically simulate the jittery movements of a child who is reluctant to receive treatment or a sudden change in medical condition.

In contrast to motionless dummies used for most medical training, Pedia_Roid displays realistic childlike behaviours including kicking and screaming in fear or pain.

Japanese robotic startup tmsuk says it was developed in response to the fact that there are few opportunities for clinical training for children in the field of medical education.

They explain: “It can reproduce in detail the expression of emotions such anxiety, fear and resistance, changes in facial colour, pupils, and breathing sounds.

In addition to dental treatment, the system can be used for training in various fields of pediatric medicine, including emergency care.



Simulations can be customised via PC, with 24 programmable drive shafts enabling joint movements to mimic symptoms, like seizures.

Compressed air actuators keep the robot from breaking while being held down, and the arms and legs can flap and swing erratically.

Pedia_Roid also features a beating heart, replenishable imitation blood, and replaceable individual teeth that can be shaved or drilled.

“We pulled together our robotic expertise to create a humanoid that suddenly falls ill or presents drastic changes in symptoms, so medical trainees can experience tense moments and learn how to save lives under tremendous pressure,” tmsuk CEO Yuji Kawakubo said.

“New doctors, nurses and EMTs often panic under pressure because they’ve only practised on motionless dummies. Pedia_Roid not only develops symptoms but also throws a tantrum, forcing students to hold it down while trying to treat the child. It’s an ultimate emergency simulator.”

