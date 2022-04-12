Robot 'Terminator' dog on trials with US National Guard

Portland Air National Guard has brought in a robot dog to help with security in a first-of-its-kind trial.

The Q-UGV (Quad-legged Unmanned Ground Vehicle) which has also been dubbed the 'Terminator', has the ability to conduct video surveillance as well as patrol the grounds - including on rough terrain and over objects in the way.

Currently, the dog's battery lasts seven hours and is controlled by human security remotely, but it's hoped that one day it can be automated.

