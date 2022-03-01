Erotica author Chuck Tingle has successfully pulled off an epic prank by purchasing a website with the domain governorabbott.com.

Governor Greg Abbott has sparked outrage recently in light of his transphobic comments and legislation. Over the last month, the politician has urged citizens to report parents of transgender kids for abuse and has even directed state agencies to investigate gender-affirming care, a dystopian move that is dangerous and hurtful to Texas citizens.

Abbott's recent actions illuminate why the internet is loving Tingle's troll purchase.

"Dang. Surprised nobody who works for Greg Abbott remembered to buy http://governorabbott.com" wrote the author on Twitter.

Tingle, is known for his work which involves gay dinosaurs, unicorns, and Bigfoot. He has also written iconic erotica including a work titled, My Billionaire Triceratops Craves Gay Ass.

"I'm Gorg Abbott, certified devil," reads the homepage when you enter the website alongside an edited photo of Abbott with black goop coming out of his eyes and mouth.

It continues: "Do you like saying you're for small government then building a hate based platform around exerting power over other people whose lives are none of your business? I do too!"

"Do you claim to care about your community but waste funds on border wall projects that statistically don't work and are ethically abhorrent? I do too! Have you stared into the cosmic abyss and heard the moans of a thousand collapsing stars, shaking and drooling as time stretches into an endless gaping maw? Shal T'Chull Suggahall!"

When you scroll down on the site, there's a message from Tingle that further highlights his reason for co-opting the website.

“If you’re not frothing at the mouth with belligerent hatred and ignorant bigotry, then maybe supporting Gorg Abbott isn’t for you. If something seems off about this website, it’s possible you may actually be a decent human being!”

The website then links to Transgender Law Center, Trans Lifeline, and the Sylvia Rivera Law Project.

