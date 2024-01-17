A man is suing 27 women for $75 millionfor sharing himin the viral 'Are We Dating the Same Guy?' Facebook forum.

For context, the Facebook group has grown incredibly popular over the last few years, with a group of women sharing screenshots of dating profiles and message exchanges, before asking for red flags or intel about the men.

Comments can range anywhere from wholesome experiences, all the way to cheating allegations and STI claims.

To join, women are asked a series of questions and have to abide by a set of strict rules to ensure the information doesn't get leaked outside of the group.

The admins of such groups, which have spread from the US to major UK cities, say doxxing, roasting or naming the men is forbidden. However, with technological advancements, identities can easily be revealed through a simple reverse image search or word of mouth.

Nikko D’Ambrosio, 32, from Chicago, discovered his name was mentioned in one of the groups, and has since tried to sue 27 women for using his photos and sharing their dating experience.

One woman allegedly said D'Ambrosio had become "very cling very fast".

"I went out with him a few times over a year ago – he told me what I wanted to hear until I split with him and then he ghosted… I'd steer clear," another reportedly wrote.

"Thousands of men have been potentially defamed by members of the group via these online publications, and remain entirely unaware of the attacks on their character as a result of the social media group’s private status and heavily moderated members list," the suit alleged.

D'Ambrosio claimed the posts resulted in "personal humiliation, mental anguish and suffering, emotional distress, stress, anxiety, lost earnings".

"[Their] wrongful conduct is so outrageous in character and so extreme in degree that it is beyond all possible bounds of decency and is to be regarded as atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized community," the lawsuit added.

D'Ambrosio is suing the women and Meta for $75 million.

