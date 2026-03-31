Molly-Mae x Adidas: How to get your hands on the influencer's trainer collaboration

Molly-Mae's upcoming collaboration with Adidas is on the horizon, and we're already braced for the streets of London to be awash with the influencer and business mogul's designs for the iconic sportswear brand.

"Three stripes. One vision. Curated by Molly-Mae. Coming soon….", she wrote an Instagram post announcing the launch back in January, after teasing it as something that had been in the works for years during the weeks before.

"This is only the beginning", Adidas responded.

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Although Molly appears in the campaign wearing Adidas track pants, the collaboration will consist of shoes - more specifically, Sambas and the Superstar II models.

During new episodes of her Prime Video docuseries, the 26-year-old takes us behind-the-scenes of what the new iterations could look like, with her suggesting she'd like to do two versions; one inspired by iced lattes, and one inspired by matcha, both of which appear to have come into fruition with the new styles.

The matcha-inspired Sambas feature double lacing with a touch of pink, while the Superstar II trainers have brown and off-white stripes, à la iced latte.

"NEED the green wow", one person wrote in the comments of the launch announcement.

"LOVE THE DOUBLE BOW", another penned, while a third described the shoes as "unreal".

Adidas

Here's what we know about the collaboration so far...

What is in the Molly-Mae x Adidas collection?

While it was initially thought that the collection would feature Spezials or Gazelles, there's actually one pair of Superstar II trainers, and one pair of Sambas.

"It's a London girl shoe", she's heard saying in the latest episodes of her documentary, Behind It All, referencing iced latte vs matcha culture. "I'm definitely liking the idea of like a cream, and a tan, brown-y colour."

And it would appear she's somewhat stuck to her guns, as the superstars come in white, complete with mauve and off-white stripes, while the Sambas are inspired by the pastel green of matcha.

When can I buy Molly-Mae x Adidas?

Molly-Mae x Adidas is available from 9 April 2026.

Where can I buy Molly-Mae x Adidas?

The collection will be available at selected Adidas stores (including London Carnaby, White City, Battersea, Stratford and Manchester), as well as the brand's website and partner stockists ,including JD Sports, ASOS and Office.

How much will Molly-Mae x Adidas cost?

While the original price of its Samba and Superstar II models are £95 respectively, Adidas collaborations can often incur a higher cost.

But, that doesn't appear to be the case here, as both pairs of trainers in the Molly-Mae collaboration will cost £100 each.

Why not read...

5 of the rawest moments from 'Molly-Mae: Behind It All' season 2

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