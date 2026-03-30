Second Sphinx and vast underground megastructure found in Egypt say scientists

A team of Italian scientists is almost certain it has discovered a second Sphinx hidden underneath the sands in Egypt, along with an "underground megastructure".

In 2025, the team claimed to find huge underground structures hidden beneath the Giza Plateau.

Now, speaking on the Matt Beall Limitless podcast, Dr Filippo Biondi says his team has now found evidence of what is believed to be a second Sphinx.

The Dream Stele, found between the Great Sphinx's paws, seems to show two Sphinx figures which has long given the impression the Great Sphinx may have had a twin.

And Dr Biondi says that long lost twin may well have been found because of this.

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Dr Biondi explained lines drawn from the pyramids to the Great Sphinx actually reveal a clue to the second Sphinx's potential location. That's because when these lines are mirrored, the location of the buried second Sphinx is revealed.

He said: "We are finding price geometrical correlation, 100 percent of correlation, in this symmetry."

Dr Biondi says the data gained from satellite radar technology that can detect subtle ground variations shows a massive structure that's hidden beneath hardened sand.

"We scanned the first Sphinx, all the pyramids, the conjunction between the Sphinx and the Khafre Pyramid and we found vertical shafts and horizontal passages," he added.

These shafts and passages are similar to those that are already known to exist underneath the Great Sphinx.

Dr Biondi also said they are measuring "something very huge" underneath the Giza Plateau, adding: "There is an underground megastructure."

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